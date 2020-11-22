California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Q2 worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,895 shares of company stock worth $38,964,306. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $115.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

