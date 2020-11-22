California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,972 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

