California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

