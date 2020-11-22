California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,389 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of MAXIMUS worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

