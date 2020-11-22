California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 24,993 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 466,494 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 149,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

