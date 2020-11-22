Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

