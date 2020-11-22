Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Envestnet worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Envestnet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Envestnet by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

