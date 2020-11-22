California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,447 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Kemper worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $10,239,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kemper by 60.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Kemper by 32.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KMPR stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

