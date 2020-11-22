First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,936 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

