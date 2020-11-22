California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 19,200 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Owl Rock Capital worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 242.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 95,512 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $527,519,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 459.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

