First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 14,497 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Proto Labs worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,306,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Proto Labs stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

