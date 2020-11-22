California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,600 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,908. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of MTH opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

