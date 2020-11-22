GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

NYSE:ABG opened at $117.04 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $129.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

