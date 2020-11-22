GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $691.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.64. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

