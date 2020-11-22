100,955 Shares in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.94% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.70.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Arcadia Biosciences Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.