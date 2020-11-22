GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $275,000 Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ferro by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

