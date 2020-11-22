660 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $406.21 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.69 and its 200-day moving average is $404.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

