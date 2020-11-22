GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $273,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,521,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Incyte by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 385,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,548 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

INCY stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

