GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $281,946.66. Insiders have sold a total of 24,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,307 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

