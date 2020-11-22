First Trust Advisors LP Sells 294,448 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,901,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.47.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $171.90 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.