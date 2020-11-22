Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

