Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,974.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

