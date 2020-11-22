Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.2% in the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,974.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.