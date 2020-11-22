Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 951 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,974.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

