Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,917 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 368,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,996 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

