Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

In other news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at $167,850,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVGO opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $151.05.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

