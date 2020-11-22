Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.