Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

GNTX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

