Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 40,457 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,457 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $17.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,893 shares of company stock worth $24,254,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.