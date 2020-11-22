Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

