Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.