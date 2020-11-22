Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of UniFirst worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $631,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

