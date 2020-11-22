Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,595 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.93% of WD-40 worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDFC opened at $255.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $264.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

