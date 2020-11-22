American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

