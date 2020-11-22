Raymond James & Associates Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,486,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

