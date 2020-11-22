Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.25. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

