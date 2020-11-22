Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after purchasing an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.