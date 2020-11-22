Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 146.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $559,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,590.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

