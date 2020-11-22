Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $61.66 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

