FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 7,220 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,590.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.