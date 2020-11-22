Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,549 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 32.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 767,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $328,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

