Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

