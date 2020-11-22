Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 5,995 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

