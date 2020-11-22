Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,573 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after buying an additional 278,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,021.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 262,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $40.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

