iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 70,542 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of XT opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

