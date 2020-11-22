Blair William & Co. IL Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.22% of Old Second Bancorp worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.48. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

