Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,155,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 192,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of SNE opened at $89.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

