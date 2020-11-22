Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.50 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

