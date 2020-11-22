Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Acutus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

