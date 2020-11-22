Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 279,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $36,077,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 104,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $3,157,583.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $70,286.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,112 shares of company stock worth $6,797,778. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of HCAT opened at $34.38 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

